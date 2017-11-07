First The Petro-Yuan Now The Petro-Ruble, De-Dollarization In Full Force (Video)
Job openings are at an all time high while hiring hits a 6 month low. Retail store closing are continuing and people are losing jobs. The yield curve is continually collapsing and this has happened before as we entered a recession. Student credit card debt, auto loan debt has skyrocketed. The people of the US are in so much debt that when this collapse hits, its going to be a disaster.De-Dollarization is accelerating, Russia makes deal with Iran to use the petro-ruble for oil trade.
