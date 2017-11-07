Donna Brazile Dedicates New Book to Seth Rich Video – Bill Still

In her new book, “Hacks”, former DNC Chair, Donna Brazile, not only lamented the death of her young data center administrator, Seth Rich, she even dedicated her book – in part – to him.

Rich is one of 6 people mentioned in Brazile’s dedication.

On Sunday, Brazile appeared on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos”. When asked to answer her Hillary-Clinton-loving critics, Brazile said:

“They don’t know what it was like to be over the DNC during this hacking. They don’t know what it’s like to bury a child. I did: Seth Rich.”

Brazile has apparently had an ongoing interest in looking into who killed Rich. Through a spokesman, the Rich family has thanked her for her support:

“Since Seth was murdered, Donna Brazile has been a great friend to the Rich family and has been extremely supportive of the family’s efforts to find Seth’s killers.”



