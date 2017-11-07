This Continues The Astronomically Abnormal Market Activity Over The Past Week from King World News

November 7 ( King World News ) – A portion of today’s note from legend Art Cashin: The Narrow Rally Syndrome Continues – In his latest report, Jason Goepfert of SentimenTrader made a couple of observations on the relative narrowness of the record setting rally:

Indexes keep masking failing stocks. The S&P 500 keeps hitting records, but many of its stocks are struggling. An abnormally small number of stocks are trading above their moving averages on multiple time frames, or are at 52-week highs. The other two times it happened in 2017, the S&P quickly erased several weeks’ worth of gains. That was a common occurrence during the past 27 years.

Then, a bit later, he noted:

Just buy the indexes (again). The Dow Industrials set a new high on Monday, yet there were only 12 advancing stocks in the index. Over the past 20 years, that ranks as tied for the 3rd-worst breadth reading on a day the index hit a 52-week high. In the S&P 500, there were only 24 more advancing than declining stocks. This continues the astronomically abnormal market activity over the past week.

I’m reminded of the old comment that – “According to aerodynamic science, the bumblebee cannot fly but the bumblebee never studied aerodynamics so it flies anyway.” Another new record.

Overnight And Overseas – In Asia, Tokyo and Hong Kong had sharp rallies, while Shanghai rose a bit more moderately. India, however, sold off.