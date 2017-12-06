Sound Money Wednesdays – Hacking at the Root of TriEvil by Rory – The Daily Coin

As part of the ongoing paradigm shift Ken Schortgen, The Daily Economist, suggested an alternative to “black Friday” and “cyber Monday” – Sound Money Wednesdays!! This is the first in an ongoing series of Hacking at The Root. We released the announcement last week which can be found HERE.

We kick off this long overdue idea today with Golden Coin Wednesday!! The idea is for all us to contact our favorite gold bullion dealer – local coin dealer, online coin dealer or pawn shop/flea market. It doesn’t matter to us as long as we move together and make it happen today. You should be able to find Mexican 2 peso gold coins (one of my personal favorites) for approximately $75 or less. I was able to acquire one recently for $65. I will be picking up another today.

The next two Wednesday’s we will do it again with Silver Bar Wednesday and Cryptocurrency Wednesday.

We are suggesting the following as guidelines for Sound Money Wednesday’s.

a minimum of $50 or equivalent for those outside the U.S.

if you use a gold/silver debt card service the impact is magnified by a factor of 10+ as that fiat currency, minus any fees the company charges, has just been 100% removed from the system

spread the word

