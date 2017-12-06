GOLD & SILVER CATALYST: Inflation Pressures Increasing Across The Globe! from King World News

Inflation pressures are increasing across the globe, which is why central planners are in a hurry to attack the gold and silver markets.

Inflation Pressures Increasing Across The Globe

December 5 ( King World News ) – Here is a small portion of an extremely important note today from Peter Boockvar:

“Something is going on here and if I were to poll ‘is inflation a worry of yours in 2018’, I’d guess 9 out of 10 would say no. I’m one that is saying yes, especially considering where the level of global interest rates are currently and how off base central bankers would be if this comes to fruition…Bottom line…cyclical inflation is (already) percolating in many places globally.”

Inflation ramping higher is extremely bullish for gold and silver prices. That is one of the reasons why the bullion banks may be in a hurry to flush gold and silver prices lower in order to cover their short positions…

