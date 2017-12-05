We Are At The Economic Stage Which Prevailed In The Lead-Up To The 2008 Crash (Video)
The central bankers and bankers are now making a move to control the crypto market. Toys R Us is now closing 25% of their stores in the UK. GM sales are all in China not the US. Bank of Japan quietly is tapering, it looks like stimulus is now moving to another central bank. The central bank of central banks has just warned that the entire system cannot be sustained. This is the same warning the BIS gave back in 2008