Stock Markets Ready For Major Reversal, And Why “Bitcoin Is A Fantasy, Gold Is Gold” from King World News

Stock markets ready for a major reversal, and why “Bitcoin is a fantasy, gold is gold.”

By Bill Fleckenstein President Of Fleckenstein Capital

December 4 ( King World News ) – Late Friday afternoon, well after the market closed, we found out that the ABC News story about Michael Flynn was only partially correct and potentially nowhere near as problematic for the Trump administration as it first seemed. Then, early Saturday morning, the Senate passed the tax bill (as expected). Thus, I kept a close watch on how the market opened Sunday night and how it traded today, with the most important potential development being if the market sold the news…

Up, Up, and Not Away

The SPOOs opened about 16.5 points higher last night, then traded in a tiny range. I only bring that up because I was sort of shocked how so many various markets opened at a particular level and then just sat there, which didn’t really strike me as what one would see if the trends in force were going to continue motoring in the same direction. That is not the sort of observation I would normally act on, but I did think it was odd, so I’m passing it along.

The first hour of trading today saw the S&P about 17 points higher, i.e., 0.75%, while the Dow was up more than 1%. Interestingly enough, however, the Nasdaq was red, with the SOX particularly so, and sporting an ugly pattern in that it had a big “hangman” candlestick on Friday and then traded down. Often patterns like that are quite meaningful, which is why I pass that along as well. (I took a little action by shorting Skyworks and Nasdaq 100 futures, the latter for the first time in about 20 years, but both were small positions.)

