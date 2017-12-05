The Neocons, Cabal Give A Little Push To Get An Event Started (Video)
Obamacare is a disaster, the premiums are out of hand and many cannot not afford it. Russia and Egypt will allow each other military planes use each others airspace. Houthi’s kill the puppet president and take control of the country. The cabal is using military drills to provoke NK. Sen. Graham says war will breakout in NK very soon. Putin reports that Syria has been liberated, its time to rebuild the country. Trumps travel ban has been approved by the Supreme Court.