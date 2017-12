Keiser Report: Hyper-bitconization Video – RT

From The Durham hotel in North Carolina, Max and Stacy debunk the myths of the top 1%. The fact is that they got there by erecting barriers to entry through government regulations barring new entrants from competing with them. In the second half, Max continues his smash interview with Jameson Lopp of BitGo.com; the two discuss the latest in bitcoin markets and hyper-bitcoinization.



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!