How the Bundy Ranch Affair Is Related to America’s Coming Red Dawn Invasion

I have one unnamed source as well as a source of Paul Martin’s stating that high altitude nuclear bombers are amassing in Hawaii, presumably for dispersion to bases of operation related to, and in proximity of the North Korean pennisula. This strongly appears to be the mobilization of forces necessary to commence World War III. However, President Trump should carefully consider his options as America has never been move vulnerable than we are foi an attack from our Southern underbelly and if we go to war with North Korea, it is my considered opinion based on past events and alliances that China will side with North Korea and the Russians will inspire an invasion of the American Southwest from a hostile Latin America. Further, there are significant 5th column forces that are residing and waiting inside the United States to be unleashed against our military forces in America. Lastly, our largest domestic deployment of the bulk of America’s largest military force is deployed in Afganistan and will be rendered helpless and will be destroyed in any World War III scenario.

The following paragraphs will provide an overview of some of these claims made in the opening paragraph. Many of these have already been reported, however, there has not been a comprehensive dot connecting with regard to what how all of these events fit together.

Where oh Where Have Our Little Friends Gone? Embedded Chinese Soldiers in West Coast Ports



Since 1997, Chinese officials have bribed and bought off senior American government officials, particularly in the Clinton administration.

Part of the bribes included the selling of Long Beach port to the Chinese along with the loss of nearly 18,000 American jobs. Multiple military sources around the country have quietly warned about the growing menace posed by the buildup of Chinese Communist forces in many of our California ports now controlled by the Chinese.

Do you want me to be literal and not interpretative? The above section demonstrates that this was the beginning of the amassing of troops that are stationed domestically who will take over tthe United States in times of declared “national emergency” on behalf of the United Nations. But this incursion goes much deeper than this.

The Long Beach port affair, which is typical of every other California port is also part of the plot to have California breakaway from American through CALEXIT which would financially devastate the rest of the country.

The Bundy Ranch and Other BLM Land Seizures Are Being Done On Behalf of the Chinese

I uncovered the following when the Bundy Ranch affair was at the height of the controversy. As these facts were recently coming to light only recently, please note that the CSS was reporting these events as far back as 2014. These events are, in part, what the Trump loyalists from the DOJ, we using to force the criminal judge, Gloria Navarro, the Bundy’s judge, to release them this past week. My FBI informant told me that Navarro was taking orders from Obama on how to proceed with the trial as well as covering for Harry Reid and his son as they were making millions on allowing front organizations for the Chinese milittary on BLM land and to take over large swaths of land on ranches like the Bundy’s.

In 2015, the CSS reported that it was ranches, like the Bundy ranch, that were being occupied by the BLM and extracting uranium by Uranium One, on behalf of the Clinton Foundation, and then selling nuclear grade uranium to the Russians in the single biggest treasonous event in American History.

Between 2014 and 2017, I have written 11 articles on these and related events.

The Bundy Ranch and the Chinese Military

The Bundy Ranch confrontation, along with many other unreported BLM land grabs on behalf of the Chinese were being carried out in preparation for a total resource hand off to the Chinese and especially the Russians. My military sources as well as researcher, Vicky Davis told me back in 2014-15 that a series of international “inland ports” were being created in conjunction with known mineral rich areas and control of these areas will be handed off to the Chinese and the uranium was being sold to the Russians. Further, the Chinese military will be stationed around these inland ports to ensure the safety and security of the Chinese investment and its mining and geological personnel. The Chinese are doing this under the guise of creating solar energy, which they are. However, their energy companies are owned by the Chinese military. This will be the foothold of their invasion force. In Part 3 of this series I detailed, through a third part law suit how Harry Reid and his son were paid nearly $5 million dollars to facilitate tthis Benedict Arnold type treason against the people of the United States. This is what the loyalists at the FBI were blackmailing Judge Navarro with when the Bundy men were ordered released.

The Chinese Establish a Second Front With Their Solar Energy Farms

Not only have the Chinese established a literal beachhead in ports like Long Beach where the Chinese military can bring in an untold amount of soldiers in preparation to support a CALEXIT withdrawal from the United States and subsequent subjugation of a rebellious United States citizenry that will not willingly give up their guns.

As an aside America, it is appropriate to state at this time that any attempt by any body of government or ruling military authority that orders the surrendering of private arms to be an act of war against the American people. Because when the bulk of the guns are taken, genocide will follow.

With regard to the future Chinese occupation forces, it is notable that these Chinese (military) solar energy zones are located near planned international corridor highways (e.g. Canamex and NAFTA Super Highways) for easy transport of these soon-to-be mined mineral resources for shipping back to China. When the Red Dawn invastion occurs, the American economy will be in chaos and the Chinese will be in the midst of acquiring vast mineral resources for which they have prepositioned their covert military assets in this country.

Chinese troops will soon be a common occurrence on American soil. This will constitute only the beginning of the short-range take over the Chinese have planned for America.

These Solar Energy Zones are appearing in multiple locations in such places as Southwestern Arizona, Barstow, CA. and Victorville, CA., and now I am receiving on the ground reports from Colorado and Utah as well. These designated Solar Energy Zones have very similar variables in common. The following chart indicates that the debt compensation being paid to the Chinese will consist of complete control of the solar industry and will be expanded to other energy sources (e.g. hydroelectric and nuclear power). This practice has been happening in Indian reservations as well.

The Common Sense Show has learned that the inland ports of Stockton and Sacremento California are loaded with Chinese soldiers. Take a look at the following chart, do you think this is a coincidence or a conspiracy?

Chinese Solar on Bundy’s Ranch Arizona Solar Farm

Chinese money backing project Chinese money involved in project Creation of Agenda 21 “Solar Energy Zone” Creation of Agenda 21 “Solar Energy Zone” Located near a Canamex Highway (I-15) Located near a Canamex Highway (1-10) Located near a major energy source (Hoover Dam) Located near a major energy source (Palo Verde Nuclear Plant) Located near a major military base (Nellis AFB) Located near a major military base ancillary facilities (Luke AFB)

A Successful Red Dawn Invasion Would Have to Negate Suprior American Air Cover to be Successful

Please note that any invasion of America’s Southwest underbelly would have to negate American aircover. Please note that these solar energy farms located adjacent or near American domestic airbases which could easily be negated.

And these planned facilities are always located near known mineral rich resources buried underground and waiting to be mined. And this strategy is not limited to these Chinese Solar Energy Zones.

A past Farah article also makes mention of a series of Chinese incursions into the American energy domain as reported by the Wall Street Journal on March 6, 2012. The state-by-state list of the $17 billion in oil and natural gas equity interests CNOOC and Sinopec have acquired in the United States since 2010.

“Colorado: CNOOC gained a one-third stake in 800,000 acres in northeast Colorado and southwest Wyoming in a $1.27-billion pact with Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Louisiana: Sinopec has a one-third interest in 265,000 acres in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale after a broader $2.5-billion deal with Devon Energy.

Michigan: Sinopec gained a one-third interest in 350,000 acres in a larger $2.5-billion deal with Devon Energy.

Ohio: Sinopec acquired a one-third interest in Devon Energy’s 235,000 Utica Shale acres in a larger $2.5-billion deal.

Oklahoma: Sinopec has a one-third interest in 215,000 acres in a broader $2.5-billion deal with Devon Energy.

Texas: CNOOC acquired a one-third interest in Chesapeake Energy’s 600,000 acres in the Eagle Ford Shale in a $2.16-billion deal.

Wyoming: CNOOC has a one-third stake in northeast Colorado and southeast Wyoming after a $1.27-billion pact with Chesapeake Energy. Sinopec gained a one-third interest in Devon Energy’s 320,000 acres as part of a larger $2.5-billion deal”.

Therefore, it is easy to conclude that the Chinese are being handed control of much of America’s energy grid and mineral resources. The Bundy Ranch affair simply exposed one small part this great American giveaway. I am calling for President Trump’s DOJ to immediately arrest Navarro as well as Harry Reid and his son for treason. And since Uranium One was involved on behalf of the Clinton Foundation and Hillary’s run for President, it is time that Trump’s pledge to “lock her up” be fulfilled immediately! What are you waiting for Mr. President? Obama, George W. Bush and Loretta Lynch should be next.

Conclusion

Clearly, the Bundy affair is a very important event because it, on the surface, demonstrates the abuse of 5th Amendment rights, and the implantation of enemy soldiers on American soil. The Bundy affair has also demonstrated that this is a carefully orchestated plot to enrich treasonous politicans like Harry Reid and a compromised judiciary in the form of Judge Navarro. Additionally, this plot involves positioning Chinese soldiers in proximity to Air Force bases that would be used to repel a ground invasion coming up out of Central America.

This article does not have the space to provide every piece of documentation that I have reported on over the past 3+ years. Simply create search terms located in this article, and apply them to the search engine that accompanies this website. The evidence is overwhelming and speaks to the estreme danger Americans now find themselves in. Am I saying that Harry Reid and Hillary Clinton have laid the stage for an invasion and brutal occupation of the United States? Yes I am and the treason goes much wider and deeper than presented in this article. Again, I recommend that every read or watch the Amazon Prime’s documentary by Trevor Louden entitled Enemies Within. If you are an American you have experienced the metaphorical equivalent of coming home and finding your best friend in bed with your spouse.

I could and should write a book about this, there certainly is enough material. However, this could all be over before I would complete the book.

This 5th column betrayal of the United States in prepation for a Red Dawn invasion, is multi-faceted and is not limited to just the Chinese.

In previous articles and radio interviews, Paul Preston and I have detailed how the Chinese government and financial institutions are partnered with George Soros in the CALEXIT movement. I state this here and now because this plot is detailed and very complicated. Nothing has been left to chance. If we have a civil war, it will not be just against the Deep State and whatever military assets they control, we will be fighting the Chinese, the Russians and whatever troops the UN have stashed away in our country including ISIS and MS-13. Again, I challenge you to use the search engine to seek and find more detail on these planned invasion.

The invasion force is assembled and its forward operatives are in place inside the United States. This will be subject of Part 5 of this series.

