When Does Bitcoin Get to $20k Per Coin? Video – Wall St for Main St

When do you think Bitcoin will get to $20k per coin? Will it happen in 12 months? Less thank 12 months? 6 months? Less than 6 months? (Bears will say it won’t happen at all, right?)

Is Litecoin still relatively undervalued to Bitcoin despite Litecoin rising a lot in US Dollar terms? When prices in Bitcoin, Litecoin has not gained at all. It still takes over 109 Litecoins to buy a single Bitcoin. Do you expect Litecoin to catch up or will the ratio continue to stay at these levels or widen despite the total supply of Bitcoin to Litecoin being only about 1:5…



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!