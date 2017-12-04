Stock Market 2018: The Tao vs. Central Banks by Charles Hugh Smith – Of Two Minds

he central banks claim omnipotent financial powers, and their comeuppance is overdue.

I will be the first to admit that invoking the woo-woo of the Tao as the reason to expect a reversal of the stock market in 2018 smacks of Bearish desperation. With everything coming up roses in much of the global economy, there is precious little foundation for calling a tumultuous end to the global Bull Market other than variations of nothing lasts forever.

Invoking the Tao specifically calls for extremes to return or reverse to the opposite polarity: this is expressed in the line from Lao Tzu, The way of the Tao is reversal Or Reversal is the movement of Tao.

In other words, extremes of bullishness lead to extrems of bearishness, just as the extremes of bearishness in March 2009 (S&P 500 at 667) led to the current extremes of bullishness (S&P 500 2,600).

Translations of this line add color to the concept:

To return is to complete the movement of the Tao.

Reversion is the action of Tao.

Turning back is Tao’s motion.

Tao moves by returning.

Cyclic reversion is Tao’s movement.

Reversal is the action of Tao.

Polar opposition helps the movement of the Way.

But there is another more subtle interpretation of The way of the Tao is reversal: in this view, only those who have rebelled against the Tao by distorting the natural order of things can push dynamics to extremes. Those who rebel against the Tao by pushing things to extremes will find the Tao will reverse their extreme to the opposite polarity.

loading...

Sharing is caring!