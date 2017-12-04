Where We Stand: LaRouchePAC Statement on the Flynn Plea by Harley Schqlanger – Rogue Money

Report: “ANTI-TRUMP FBI AGENT LED CLINTON EMAIL PROBE” Now it all starts to make sense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters – worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Tainted (no, very dishonest?) FBI “agent’s role in Clinton probe under review.” Led Clinton Email probe. @foxandfriends Clinton money going to wife of another FBI agent in charge. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

So General Flynn lies to the FBI and his life is destroyed, while Crooked Hillary Clinton, on that now famous FBI holiday “interrogation” with no swearing in and no recording, lies many times…and nothing happens to her? Rigged system, or just a double standard? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

As the media and their supporters have gone into their usual fevered frenzy, slobbering over the potential of taking down the President of the United States, it is important to situate, for our supporters, exactly what the Flynn plea means. It represents Mueller’s counter-punch to growing momentum from the House Intelligence Committee and the Courts to fully reveal the British hand in this coup, centered in the phony Steele dossier and its adoption by Obama and his criminal co-conspirators as the instrument to destroy the Trump presidency. It occurs in the wake of the President’s enormously successful visit to China and conversations with President Putin. It occurs as the House Intelligence Committee is contemplating contempt proceedings against the FBI and the Department of Justice for failure to disclose how the Steele dossier was used to instigate the illegal investigation of the Trump campaign by the FBI. In a hearing on Thursday before U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, the Judge had also indicated that he thought most of Fusion GPS’s claimed rights to protect bank records regarding payments related to the Steele dossier were bogus. The bank records are sought by the House Intelligence Committee.

Michael Flynn was fired by President Trump for providing a false account of his conversations with Russian Ambassador Kislyak to Vice President Pence, among others in the Trump Administration. The immediate sequence of incidents leading to his firing arose when his name was illegally unmasked by Obama Administration officials as a result of NSA surveillance. Flynn, however, was already a target, having been fired for dissing Obama when Flynn was head of the DIA and drawing the attention of the British for his attendance at a banquet for RT and his calls for collaboration with the Russians in the war on terror, particularly in Syria.

