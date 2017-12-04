REVEALED: Bitcoin’s Price in 2020 by Brian Maher – Daily Reckoning

Dear Reader,

This July, software grandee John McAfee donned the fool’s cap… and brought down roars of laughter upon his head…

This bedlamite actually predicted bitcoin would reach $500,000 by the end of 2020.

$500,000!

His forecast was rooted in the lunatic assumption that bitcoin would close 2017 at $5,000.

Thirty days remain in 2017.

And McAfee’s $5,000 bitcoin is miles off course.

For today, bitcoin trades not for $5,000… but $10,665.

Has the supposedly delirious McAfee undervalued bitcoin 50%?

And might bitcoin be worth not $500,000 by the close of 2020… but $1 million?

Preposterous questions, we admit.

But we live in preposterous times… and are asked to believe preposterous things.

That deficits don’t matter, for example… that today’s stock prices are justified by fundamentals… that the true unemployment rate is 4.1%.

Or that Janet Yellen is fun at parties.

Why is $1 million bitcoin any less plausible?

Here madman McAfee rises in defense of his claims:

When I predicted bitcoin at $500,000 by the end of 2020, it used a model that predicted $5,000 at the end of 2017. BTC has accelerated much faster than my model assumptions.

And here he fits himself for the straitjacket:

I now predict bitcoin at $1 million by the end of 2020.

McAfee is so confident in his $1 million forecast he’s placed what we can only call a high-stakes wager upon it.

To repeat it in these pages would run afoul of our strict Presbyterian standard.

Let us simply state that he’s putting his… “manhood” on the line.

But could McAfee be right?

Could $1 million bitcoin be three years off?

Bitcoin ended 2014 at $307.

Three years later, it’s $10,665 — over 30 times higher.

Why can’t it rise another 30 times in three years? Or more?

Bitcoin was treated to last rites at $200… $1,000… $3,000… $10,000.

Each time it’s stormed from its death bed with defiant yells and obscene gestures for the mortician.

Why should this time be different?

Perhaps that’s true, you say.

But, comes your objection:

loading...

Sharing is caring!