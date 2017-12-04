Klein: Six Reasons Jared Kushner is Dangerously Delusional on the Middle East by AARON KLEIN – Breitbart

Earlier today, Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, made a rare public appearance to discuss his efforts to secure an Israeli-Palestinian deal and forge a wider Middle East peace.

While Kushner’s remarks were short on specifics, his 30-minute Q&A at the Saban Forum in Washington revealed dangerously delusional thinking when it comes to issues of U.S. national security, the so-called Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Iran, and the largest Middle East.

Here, in no particular order, are six major problems with Kushner’s remarks today:

1 – Kushner would create a Palestinian state despite the current Palestinian “unity government” with Hamas terrorists.

Kushner and the Trump administration are plowing forward with a plan to create a Palestinian state even after the Palestinian Authority (PA) inked a landmark unity agreement with the Hamas terrorist organization, which is committed to Israel’s destruction. This means that any Palestinian state will ostensibly be governed on some level by the new Palestinian National Consensus Government, which includes Hamas as a main power.

Hamas has made clear it will not disarm under the unit deal, and has boasted it will bring its “weapons of the resistance” to the West Bank, where PA President Mahmoud Abbas already has a tenuous and flailing grip on power. In forming a unity government with Hamas, Abbas and the PA made clear where they stand when it comes to moderation and peace with Israel.

2 – Kushner is dangerously conditioning a larger Arab-Israel peace with the creation of a Palestinian state.

President Obama’s disastrous nuclear agreement with Iran has created unique and immediate opportunities to forge economic, military and diplomatic relations between Israel and the larger Sunni Arab world, led by Saudi Arabia. The Saudis and other Sunni Arab nations are pushing for a larger alliance, understanding that the regional tectonic plates have dramatically shifted and that their best hopes for confronting the Iranian threat lie in a new axis that includes Israel.

Kushner is setting up a larger regional deal for failure by pressing first for a solution to the so-called Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

