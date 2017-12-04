Five Bible Truths For All People (even atheists) To Live By To Make America Great Again from The Burning Platform

My message to atheists, agnostics, doubters, and folks of other faiths; Truth is truth, regardless of where it is found. Although this piece quotes the Christian Bible, please stay open to the concepts. St. Augustine said, — “Truth is like a lion. You don’t have to defend it. Let it loose. It will defend itself.” Loosen your mind to the possibilities presented here. Be a hungry lion, devouring truth until your soul is satisfied.

Everyone knows about Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address … 272 words, delivered in under three minutes.

Edward Everett also spoke that day at Gettysburg — 13,581 words, delivered in two hours. No one remembers it at all … even though it was full of beautiful language and logic and, among other worthy topics, addressed the hypocritical nature of slavery in a free country. It’s a wonderfully informative summary of the Civil War up to that point (of course, from the North’s point of view). Terrific read, if you have the time. Full text here. But, again, it is remembered only for being unmemorable.

Great sermons are exactly like Lincoln’s speech: Short! No one ever left a church service thinking, “Man, I wish that sermon was longer!“. Therefore, I shall follow Abe’s formula, and keep the sermonizing of each truth to about 300 words. The fact is, each of these five verses of truth presented here are also so simple, yet elegant, that they hardly require any sermonizing at all. Truth defends itself.

I have know these verses my entire adult life. Meditated on them. Lived them — as even now in the Autumn of my life, where much of my faith has withered, and The Last Remaining Life clings precariously. Actually, I can’t think of a good reason why anyone should listen to me.

Except that God once even spoke to a human by way of a jackass (Numbers 22:28)! That means I qualify. I will reveal what I believe is God’s message, not mine, to the best of my ability — imperfect as that may be.

NOTE: I will write using Jesus’ voice. This will be done in a similar manner as recorded in Revelation 2-3. There, in the letters to the seven churches Jesus offers praise (but not always), and condemnations (but not always), and the rewards that come to those “who have ears“. Just to be clear, it is what I believe Jesus would post on the internet today … but, I did not actually hear His voice. My hotline to God has been disconnected.

1)– Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” —- Proverbs 22:6

“Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.”—- Lenin

“I commend you for obeying my command to ‘be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth’.

But, I have this against you; I have commanded YOU to train up your children, the apple of my eye. Why, then, did you relinquish your responsibility to those (you call them ‘government schools’) who only desire to corrupt your children’s minds, to turn them into robots incapable of receiving my gift of free will? Why do let the whores of your age (you call it ‘television’) enter into your homes day and night to fill the minds (your Learned Ones call this ‘brainwashing’) of my precious Little Ones? These whoreish creatures, with their unimaginable filth and endless lies, who turn children away from Me, all the while polluting the hearts of my Little Ones with the god of this age (you call it ‘consumerism’).

I rained down fire and brimstone upon Sodom and Gomorrah for far less. Why, then, do you think you will escape my wrath? Did I not warn you that those who corrupt my Little Ones, that it would be better for them to place a millstone around their necks, and drown themselves? My Cup Of Anger will be made known to you as your land (you call it ‘America’) is swept into the dustbin of history, as so many unrighteous nations have been before yours. The wheels of my indignation are already rolling towards the end of your Days of Iniquity.Mene mene tekel upharsim!

Whoever has ears, let them hear what the Spirit says to the people. My servant David sang; — “Through the praise of children and infants, you have established a stronghold against your enemies, to silence the foe and the avenger.” So, it shall be for you, my beloved. Raise your children well, and I will heap goodness, milk and honey, and healing upon your land for generations to come”

=========================

2)– “I hate, I reject your festivals, Nor do I delight in your solemn assemblies.” —– Amos 5:21-24



“In olden days I gave you sacred assemblies and their feasts to be proclaimed at anointed times. But, believing that my death and resurrection freed you from the old ways, you pursued your own imaginations, and appointed yourselves new feasts.

You imagine I was born on December 25th, and then appoint a fat man as The Giver of gifts. Oh, you perverters of truth! On that day you irreverently call Xmas, will you practice true religion; plead the cause of the widow, seek justice for the oppressed, take in the orphan, or feed the hungry? No, you will instead revel in the exchange of wealth, drink strong drink to excess, and partake of gluttony, — falsely believing you are honoring the King of Kings!. Woe, woe to you! Your own prosperity, and the prosperity throughout your land, is but an illusion. Today your barns are full, but tomorrow The Wind comes. Do not cry out in that day of the Terrible Storm, for I have this against you: you have a form of Godliness, but you deny the power thereof.

Let him who has ears hear Wisdom from above. Think not that you sin against me! You sin against man. Turn from the foolishness of your outward worship. Do not worry about the speck in your brother’s eye. First, take out the log from yours. Leave your gifts and fake worship at the altar. Because, for peace and prosperity to come to your land you must first make peace with your brother. Do you not yet know that if you just seek my face and turn from your wicked ways, that the desire of my heart is to heal your land?”

=========================

3) “Where there is no vision, the people perish. “ —- Prov 29:18

“I have much against you, oh King of Babylon! You have make all nations drink of the wine of the wrath of your fornications. That Terrible Day is coming when you will cease to exist in but one hour, and great will be your fall.

Woe, woe, unto you for the vision you have made only for yourselves. You inscribe ‘In God We Trust’ on your Mammon yet, your thoughts are not My thoughts. You have taken the sons of the land and made them serve with your chariots and horses. You have taken away the plows to make of them weapons of war. Your flying machines rain down terror from above upon innocents. You take the wealth of the people … the best fields and vineyards and olive groves and give them to your paramours, officials, and attendants. You take the best of the cattle and donkeys for your own use. So great is your theft, you force their women to work in the fields.

loading...

Sharing is caring!