Central Banks Are Worried That People Will Realize They Are Obsolete (Video)
The establishment are now trying to move into the crypto market by creating a future market for bitcoin. Venezuela will try to use cryptocurrencies to bypass the dollar, the crypto will be backed by oil. The central banks are trying to show why they are needed by using the corporate media. US factory orders slide.The everything bubble is riskier than in 2008. A new research paper shows that the FED does not need to raise interest rates. For the first time ever government passed private debt.