In case you missed Bitcoin's epic rise…

Over the weekend in Denver, my friends and I hosted an annual charity event– a sort of business and investment bootcamp that ended with around $100,000 worth of toys being donated to kids in low-income families.

It was a lot of fun, and I really want to thank the dozens and dozens of our Total Access members who came and participated.

At the bootcamp portion on Friday, we covered a number of different business and investment topics ranging from marketing, execution, tax structuring, intellectual property development, hiring key employees, and cryptocurrency.

As you can imagine, the cryptocurrency lecture received the most interest– it seems to be on everyone’s minds right now.

After walking the crowd through the basics (what are cryptocurrencies, where do they ‘exist’, how does ‘mining’ work, how do you store them, are they secure, etc.), we turned to the obvious issue: value.

How can a string of digits generated from a piece of software possibly be worth $12,000?

The answer lies in basic economics: supply and demand.

The value of anything, whether it’s a piece of art, high rise condominium, ounce of gold, expensive watch, etc. is based on supply and demand.

This goes for conventional currencies as well– which, by the way, are almost entirely digital.

To give you an example, the current supply of US dollars is around $13.7 trillion. Yet only about 10% of that amount consists of paper currency and physical coins.

The rest of the US dollar money supply exists merely as digits in electronic bank databases.

When you log in to your bank’s website and check your account balance, for example, it’s not like there are a bunch of pieces of paper sitting in the bank vault with your name on it.

Dollars, euros, yen, renminbi, Swiss francs– they’re all essentially digital currencies. They just happen to be controlled by central banks.

As such, the supply of these currencies goes up and down on a regular basis based on whether or not the central bankers want to create more money.

They could wake up tomorrow and decide to conjure trillions of dollars into existence– which is pretty much what happened during the 2008 financial crisis.

A currency’s demand, on the other hand, is based on several factors: the number of users, the number of ‘nodes’ where the currency can be used to pay for goods and services, confidence in the currency, etc.

The US dollar has hundreds of millions of users, and hundreds of millions more places where you can use them, from the coffee shop next door to the government tax office.

Dollars also have an unparalleled reputation as the world’s dominant reserve currency, plus it’s viewed internationally as a major safe haven.

In a sense, it might seem silly that these green pieces of paper (or the digital representations of those pieces of paper) have any value…

