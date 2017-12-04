Can the West Cooperate with China’s Belt and Road Initiative? (Video)
Helga Zepp-LaRouche delivers the keynote address at the Schiller Institute Conference entitled, “Fulfilling the Dream of Mankind” that took place November 25-26 near Frankfurt, Germany. She poses the question whether the West can drop it’s addiction to the dying paradigm of geopolitics and Cold War thinking, and instead join China’s tremendously successful Belt Road Initiative in creating a new era for mankind.