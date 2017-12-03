“Watching the Whole System Fail” | David Morgan Video – Financeandliberty

The corporate media keeps telling us the economy is growing, but don’t believe the lies. Cryptocurrencies are telling us a different story…

Morgan also answers the question: Is there a silver shortage? Silver guru David Morgan says there hasn’t been a shortage in a decade.

Morgan is optimistic for the silver market. Silver is making a higher low than in 2015, meaning the bull market is still alive. He sees silver rising above $20/oz.



Video Source

The movement into crypto-currencies is evidence people are losing faith in paper currencies, Morgan says. Inevitably, paper currencies will collapse, and people will search for alternatives.

