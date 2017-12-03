Senator Harry Reid and Judge Navarro Are Guilty of Treason Against the People of the United States by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

I have authored two previous parts of this series in which I disclosded how I knew that the Bundy release was going to be ordered almost three days prior to the ruling by Judge Navarro and that Navarro was being legally blackmailed by elements loyal to the country and the Constitution in order to force the release of the Bundys’.

In this third part, I will dislose that Navarro and Senator Harry Reid et al, are guilty of treason and at the heart of the matter involves the facilitation of the United States being conquered by a Red Dawn type of invasion. Judge Navarro was up to her eyes in this conspiracy and is guilty of conspiracy to commit treason.

Judge Navarro and Senator Harry Reid

The FBI agent who provided me with the information that the Bundys’ were going to be ordered to be released from prison told me that the FBI/DOJ put the squeeze on Navarro in order to force the Bundy’s release from prison. I was told that Navarro was guilty of taking orders from Obama, even after he left office in January of 2017 and that she was protecting Senator Harry Reid. We find the motivation behind this allegation from the following paragraphs.

The association between Navarro, Reid and Obama has a clear path as evidenced by the following excerpt:

From US Courts.gov

On January 1, 2014, Judge Navarro became Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the District of Nevada. Chief Judge Navarro was nominated by President Barack Obama on December 24, 2009 (Christmas Eve) to United States District Judge for the District of Nevada. She was confirmed by a unanimous vote of the U.S. Senate on May 5, 2010 (Cinco de Mayo) and took the oath as a United States District Judge on May 25, 2010. She was recommended for the bench by Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid while she was serving as a Chief Deputy District Attorney for Clark County in the Civil Division…

The ties between Navarro and Reid run very deep.

The Move to Impeach Navarro

The associations between Reid and Navarro ran even deeper. Please note the following from We Are Change (Please note the key elements related to Harry Reid and Judge Navarro as they are represented by bold ink):

We the People of the United States petition the U.S. House of Representatives to impeach Judge Gloria M. Navarro of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada for committing treason and collaborating in the insurrection against the Constitutional authority of the federal government pursuant to Article I Section 8 Clause 15, Article 3 Section 3 and Article 2 Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution, 18 U.S.C. § 2831 and 18 U.S. § Code 2383. Whereas Judge Navarro, at the direction of the FBI, BLM, and other federal agencies, is unlawfully detaining (Amendment VIII of the Bill of Rights & 18 U.S.C. § 3142), and has been for over nine months, prominent activists within the Citizens for Constitutional Freedom political movement for exercising their First Amendment protected rights—protesting against federal government overreach [the fact it had sold 9,000 acres of public land bordering Bundy Ranch and other people who own grazing rights to the division to a Communist Chinese energy firm represented by Rory Reid (Harry Reid’s son), EMM, for $4.5 million, $34.1 million less than its value, and began rounding up the Bundy’s cattle and holding them in inhumane conditions … at least 60 purportedly suffering death or missing]—and, in order to suppress C4CF ‘s education of the People, they have been charged by the FBI for violating 18 U.S.C. § 371 – Conspiracy to Commit an Offense Against the United States; 18 U.S.C. § 372 – Conspiracy to Impede and Injure a Federal Officer; 18 U.S.C. § lll(a)(l) and (b) – Assault on a Federal Officer; 18 U.S.C. § 115(a)(l)(B) – Threatening a Federal Law Enforcement Officer; 18 U.S.C. § 924(c) – Use and Carry of a Firearm in Relation to a Crime of Violence; 18 U.S.C. § 1503 – Obstruction of the Due Administration of Justice; 18 U.S.C. § 1951 – Interference with Interstate Commerce by Extortion; 18 U.S.C. § 1952 – Interstate Travel in Aid of Extortion; 18 U.S.C. § 2 – Aiding and Abetting. Among the political prisoners are Cliven, Ammon, Ryan and Mel Bundy, Peter Santilli (a journalist), Ryan Payne, Blaine Cooper, Eric Parker and Jerry DeLumus—all of whom provide C4CF with necessary influence. Whereas the discovery comprises substantial evidence proving the innocence of the defendants but is being concealed from the public at the order of Judge Navarro (in violation of Amendment VI of the Bill of Rights and Rule 26 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure). These prisoners have also been subjected to mistreatment by the FBI, U.S. Marshall Service and employees of the correctional facilities. Whereas Judge Navarro is consciously proceeding with falsified charges filed by the FBI against C4CF and refusing to grant motions to dismiss after learning that Sheriff Douglas Gillespie and many other local, state and federal officials ordered the BLM to return the cattle to the Bundy’s and withdraw from the land, and being presented with relevant laws [Article I Section 8 Clause 17 & Article IV Section 3 Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution, Rule 501 of the Federal Rules of Evidence and Nevada Revised Statute 568.225] were presented to her by the defense. Whereas, after being ordered by Sheriff Gillespie to stand down, Special Agent Dan P. Love of the BLM continued to impede on the rights and jurisdiction of the People of Clark County and all People of Nevada unabated; Committing acts of aggression that should be considered attempts to seriously injure or even kill peaceful protesters, including tazing several individuals and using blunt force (some already challenged by physical disabilities)—an apparent result of its militarization. Sheriff Gillespie stated that “anyone who had been in policing would question their tactics.” Whereas Judge Navarro is participating in a cover up of the suppression by the FBI (by way of COINTELPRO tactics) of the right to the free exercise of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, peaceful assembly, and petition the Government for a redress of grievances. One of the main functions of government is to enforce contracts, and in this case not only is the government failing to enforce a contract but it is also the contractor, and have abridged their obligations in addition to preventing the contractee(s) [Cliven Bundy—We the People] from discharging our duties enumerated in Article I Section 8 Clause 15 & 16 of the U.S. Constitution & 10 U.S.C. § 311 and pursuant to Rule 501 of the Federal Rules of Evidence. Whereas Judge Navarro has proven herself unfit to be an impartial Federal Judge; Consistent to the extreme bias expressed by her assistance given to the federal government and its usurpation of power and by covering up the inhumane treatment of political activists who are being unlawfully detained for exercising their rights protected by the First Amendment to enforce the rule of law—to establish justice, insure domestic Tranquility, secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, guarantee a Republican Form of Government, and secure the right to life, liberty and property, as ordained by the Creator in the U.S. Constitution.

This was the content of the intent of We Are Change to remove Judge Navarro. However, what is strongly hinted at here is the fact that the Judge participated in abject treason against the people of the United States with her complicit judical coverup of the Reid’s family involvement with the Chinese solar energy farm that was to be installed on Cliven Bundy’s ranch which lies in proximity to Nellis AFB. Navarro’s was specially assigned the case by Loretta Lynch and Navarro had one mission, namely, cover up the fact that the Chinese solar energy firm was actually a front forthe Chinese army. The Bundy’s revolt was exposing this fact and I wrote about it back in 2014.

I want to be very clear on this point. Navarro was part of the judicial hit team that was to silence the Bundys’ and their allies because their political activities were exposing two realities that the Deep State and their minions, the Obama adminitration, needed to keep quiet:

The Chinese were going to amass troops near Nellis AFB and other bases, under the guise of operating a solar energy firm. In the event of a “Red Dawn” invasion, Nellis would be attacked and the air power that could thwart such an invasion would be destroyed so the attack could continue unabated. This is the primary reason why Navarro capitulated and ordered the release of the Bundy family members. They were too close to the truth. Navarro’s squelching of the key elements of the Bundy defense team was totally designed to prevent any reference to the Chinese solar energy firm.

Conclusion

Judge Navarro, former President Obama and Senator Harry Reid (D) and his son are guilty of treason against the people of the United States. Under the law they could all be executed. This is worse than the attempted treason by Benedict Arnold during the Revolutionary War. In part, the survival of our nation is what is at stake. Oh, and that little thing called collusion with the Russians will come into play with regard to stealing uranium from ranchers and selling it to the Russians in order to benefit the Clinton Foundation. This series on exposing this abject treason is just getting warmed up!

For those that have contended that myself and any other member of the Independent Media who have contended that there Russian, Chinese and UN troops on American soil and they are poised to spring into action when America is attacked in order to facilitate the takeover of this country, will soon be eating their words. This will be the topic of Part 4 of this series in which more of the military side of the operation details are exposed.

loading...

Sharing is caring!