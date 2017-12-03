Peace On Earth? by: Bill Heid – Off the Grid News

All men are born and remain free and equal in rights.

—Declaration of the Rights of Man (1789)

Never did He make two things the same; never did He utter one word twice. . . All is righteousness and there is no equality.

—C. S. Lewis, Perelandra (1944)

The Foundations of Peace

Every age has its “self-evident truths,” assumptions so deeply rooted in the popular mind that the average man never questions them or imagines that they could be questioned by anyone short of a religious fanatic or a madman. Politicians who make plans for peace on Earth … however informal, intense and deliberate … will always use their basic worldview assumptions both as a starting point and as a sort of practical compass for their plan. We become what we think about most of the time and tend to naturally follow our vision. This simple means we all walk in the way of our most infallible principle or “our gods” as Micah says in chapter 4, verse 5. That said, it’s important that we recognize that the gods of our culture are equality, acceptance, and personal autonomy.

Rise of the Culture Gods

First, equality. Our culture is convinced that all men and women are equal in an almost mathematical sense … or at least that they ought to be. Our culture’s basic operating assumption is that where equality is lacking, outward circumstances are to blame. And, of course, these circumstances are created by an unjust socio-economic structure. Either our social structures have taught us to make much over nothing … skin color, gender, ethnicity … or those structures such as free enterprise or our educational system, etc., have actually deprived men and women of their ability to succeed.

This deprivation can be of two sorts. First, social and economic structures are eliminating the possibility of success of some members of society. Second, those same structures are failing to actively enable those who need society’s help most. And no matter what else is true… it’s always the social structure’s fault.

