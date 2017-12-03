Major Deep State Bombshell Drops While All Attention Is On ABC Viral ‘Fake News’ By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

Over a year after the presidential election, and less than a year since inauguration, Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) has gotten worse, not better, and as a viral ABC News story proves without a doubt, the utter hatred on the part of MSM, for Donald Trump and Americans that voted him into office, has real world consequences, as a fake report by ABC News that had to be clarified, then corrected, retracting their main assertion, actually caused an instant 350 point drop in the stock market.

More importantly, that viral “fake news” ABC News report sucked up so much air, another report showing that members of Robert Mueller’s counter intelligence team, aka part of the Deep State, tainted the entire Russia probe, went largely ignored for the better part of Saturday.

FAKE NEWS FROM ABC NEWS

We’ll start with this because the implications when looking at the larger picture of how often this seems to happen, indicates the mainstream media’s deep-seated hatred of not only President Trump, but of Americans themselves for daring to elect a man the media was against.

ABC News’ Brian Ross put out a ‘fake news’ report that had liberals cackling with glee, as the GIF above shows Joy Behar from The View reaction when she supposedly learned of it, which stated that Donald Trump as a “candidate” had Michael Flynn make inappropriate contact with Russia. The stock market instantly tanked, dropping 350 points, costing those that invest in the markets millions, if not billions.

The story stayed up, uncorrected for hours before ABC News offered clarification, then deleted the clarification and offered multiple corrections, then suspended Ross for four weeks without pay, while Democratic politicians were busy claiming Trump violated the Logan Act..

The real story as the corrections show, is that the orders to contact Russia came after the election, and was part of the transition efforts of a President-Elect, which was standard operating procedure and entirely legal for an incoming administration, whereas the initial ABC News report implied possible illegal behavior on the part of a “candidate.”

ABC News said in their statement announcing Ross’s suspension, that the “special report had not been fully vetted through our editorial processes,” and they deeply regret an apologize for the serious error.” President Trump is suggesting people who lost money over the fake news report should be suing ABC News.

President Trump, December 3, 2017: “People who lost money when the Stock Market went down 350 points based on the False and Dishonest reporting of Brian Ross of @ABC News (he has been suspended), should consider hiring a lawyer and suing ABC for the damages this bad reporting has caused – many millions of dollars!”

If this was a one-off, a one time occurrence it could be chalked up as a mistake, but it is a pattern of behavior from news outlets that are showing extreme symptoms of Trump Derangement Syndrome, publishing utterly “fake news” that goes viral among outlets and liberal websites, then is later edited, corrected and retracted, yet those later edits and retractions are barely even noticed.

