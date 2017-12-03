Judge Jeanine Slams Sanctuary Cities (Video)
Judge Jeanine Slams Sanctuary Cities Video – Bill Still
TDC Note – The jurors in this case should they be ashamed, embarrassed and, hopefully, they all work for people that actually have a heart and soul and everyone of these people find their lives destroyed on all levels. I don’t wish them harm, just an equal amount of suffering as the Steinle family deals with everyday. “…she had to leave this world in her fathers arms begging – him to help her”
What has become of our humanity when an illegal immigrant can kill a natural born citizen, and admit to the killing, and that illegal immigrant, who has no rights and should be treated as an international terrorist, has more rights than a citizen of their own country? What have we become?
Judge Jeanine blasted the sanctuary cities concept over the verdict in the Kate Steinle murder trial.