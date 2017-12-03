Where the Government Fear-Porn Propaganda Industry is Headed By Joe Jarvis – The Daily Bell

Sometimes I wish I had no conscience or morals. Then I could go to work for the government writing fear propaganda.

Killer robots are the latest terror. But there are so many takes on it! It’s like Josef Goebbels’ dream to have so much material to work with. All the “possibilities” and “predictions” just make you want to curl up in a ball and let the government handle everything!

The spokesman for Stop Killer Robots campaign then warned the consequences of deadly tech winding up in the wrong hands would lead to catastrophic consequences. He said: “Authoritarian dictators getting a hold of these, who won’t be held back by their soldiers not wanting to kill the population.” … “This capability is out there – scaling it up to swarms of drones doesn’t need any huge inventive step, it’s just a question of resources, time, and scale. “I think that’s an absolute certainty that we should worry about.”

Hmm… okay? Doesn’t seem like dictators have had too many problems in the past getting their soldiers to kill the population. Automating death and destruction is certainly a scary thought though. World War One was a testament to the damage that soldiers can do with automatic guns, tanks, and chemical weapons. 20 million military and civilians died.

And yet, in the same time frame, the Spanish Flu swept across the globe killing at least 20 million people. Some estimates suggest upwards of 50 million deaths caused by the virus.

And the government likes to use fear of global pandemics in their propaganda too. That is why they passed a regulation that allows the Centers for Disease Control to detain indefinitely anyone suspected of carrying an infectious disease. That was the big payoff for all the fears of Ebola, Triple E, Bird Flu, Swine Flu, Sars, Zika and so on.

This year they warn against a possible “flu-pocalypse.” Turns out only about 10% of flu vaccines were effective this year during Australia’s flu season. But the CDC still urges everyone to get a flu shot, claiming they saved 40,000 lives over a ten year period.

(I urge everyone to eat lots of garlic and ginger, which naturally provide the body with dozens of antiviral and antibiotic compounds, according to The Green Pharmacy, by James A. Duke)



The government even dabbles in getting people to fear outbreaks of salmonella from backyard chickens. The self-sufficiency trend is certainly something they want to stamp out.

Yet none of these public health tragedies panned out in recent years! People are going to stop listening to the outbreak propaganda.

Is the government losing its touch?

The real terror is what the government will do with this killer robot technology. After all, they are generally the ones who create it! Nuclear weapons likely wouldn’t exist without government pouring countless dollars and man hours into developing them. And that was the big end-of-world fear of the 1950s.

loading...

Sharing is caring!