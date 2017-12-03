Cryptos: The Future of Money by James Altucher – Daily Reckoning

I’m not exaggerating when I say cryptocurrencies are the biggest innovation since the internet. We’re on the ground floor of an enormous trend that’s going to change the world.

Cryptocurrencies solve trillions of dollars’ worth of problems, which is why they will be worth trillions of dollars one day.

Consider the potential:

There is currently $200 trillion in cash, money and precious metals used as currencies in the world. Meanwhile, there’s only $200 billion in cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies are eventually replacing traditional currencies.

So that $200 billion will eventually rise to the level of currencies. And probably sooner than we can imagine.

Fortunes have been made in cryptocurrencies and many more will be made in the future. But just like the Internet boom in the 90s, there will be a lot of scams. Let me say it right now: 95% of cryptocurrencies are scams.

But with the total number of cryptocurrencies now exceeding 1,000, that means at least 50 legitimate cryptos out there right now. 50 is a lot more than one or two or three.

My job is to research, study, and use my connections to avoid the scams. I’m dedicated to finding the tiny portion of cryptocurrencies, that remaining 5% that will turn that $200 billion into $200 trillion.

I hate to use big numbers like that. But those numbers are facts.

If, and only if you avoid the scams, you’ll find the cryptocurrencies that actually solve major problems of prior currencies. Also, avoiding the scams lets you closely follow closely the people who are doing the research and have the credibility in this space.

Yes, cryptocurrencies are in a major bubble. But don’t let that word scare you away. Crypto opportunities are NEVER going away, and generational wealth WILL be made.

I’m telling you the opportunity here is immense. Think, “internet 1994” — a lot of people got very rich before that bubble burst.’

One day soon, “B.C.” will stand for “before crypto” and “A.C.” will stand for “after crypto.”

