Bringing Entrepreneurism And Real Estate Together Through Crowdfunding – Craig Ceclio (Video)

Craig Cecilio shares his expertise with us today as we discuss Real Estate, Entrepreneurism and how Crowdfunding is enabling Entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams. We discuss the process of Crowdfunding and the regulations that help protect investors. TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW: 01:00 Bringing the entrepreneurial spirit to real estate 03:00 Crowdfunding and why people choose it over loans from Banks 08:00 The process of Crowdfunding through DiversyFund 13:20 Protection for Investors 15:50 Where to learn more and invest

Crush the Street

