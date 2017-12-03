Bringing Entrepreneurism And Real Estate Together Through Crowdfunding – Craig Ceclio (Video)
Bringing Entrepreneurism And Real Estate Together Through Crowdfunding – Craig Ceclio Video – Crush The Street
Craig Cecilio shares his expertise with us today as we discuss Real Estate, Entrepreneurism and how Crowdfunding is enabling Entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams. We discuss the process of Crowdfunding and the regulations that help protect investors.
TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:
01:00 Bringing the entrepreneurial spirit to real estate
03:00 Crowdfunding and why people choose it over loans from Banks
08:00 The process of Crowdfunding through DiversyFund
13:20 Protection for Investors
15:50 Where to learn more and invest