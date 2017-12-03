The BRICS Establish A Gold Trading System To Reduce The Reliance On The Dollar (Video)
TDC Note – Dave is very late in reporting on this vital topic – click here, here and here for previous reports. This is just the last 3 with another coming in the morning on the last changes to the evolving situation.
The BRICS push ahead with the gold trading system. They are pushing away from the dollar. This will be the final step, once this is completed gold and other precious metals will be in the beginning stages of being recalculated to a new benchmark. This is the final nail in the coffin for the dollar.