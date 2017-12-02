Spaceman Swan Song by Bankster Slayer – Rogue Money

“To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.”

On Saturday, November 18, I prepared to enjoy my first opportunity to finally listen to Gary Bell’s “A View From Space” radio show in real-time. It was W. The Intelligence Insider who introduced me to the show months ago, but I had only heard bits and pieces of archives; never the LIVE show. I settled in with my tea and cookies and fired up the show on my Tune-In app. But, alas! Within seconds, my hopes were dashed as the station manager ignominiously announced that Gary Bell aka Spaceman would not be heard tonight due to numerous complaints that Toronto station AM640 had received about his previous week’s show. Supposedly, the Spaceman was guilty of some snowflake “anti-Semitic” remarks uttered on the November 11th show. After the announcement, the time slot was hastily filled with a re-run of some other host’s pablum that nobody now remembers.

Immediately, I beat a path to the AVFS fan page on Facebook. The other long-time fans were stunned. Naturally the top question on everybody’s mind was: What in the world did Gary say last week that got him fired?

Below, I give you the Youtube archive of the now infamous show that was broadcast on 11-11-2017 and which now appears to be the Spaceman’s swan song. For those of you unfamiliar with his style, I can offer what little I know. As I mentioned above, I didn’t even have a chance to become a diehard fan before the rug was pulled out from under our collective feet. The Spaceman is known for his deep dumpster dives into the uncomfortable history of the founding of western civilization with all the esoteric occult influences that drove it along. The Youtube channel that hosts this episode below has dutifully archived dozens of previous episodes and we hope that this channel will not also fall victim to elitist censorship. (However, being that Youtube is a Google property, I wouldn’t hold my breath.)

ARTIST REPRESENTATION OF A GNOSTIC INITIATE. NOTE THE

ILLUMINATED TORCH OF KNOWLEDGE AND LIBERTY.

(IMAGE: GNOSTICWARRIOR.COM)

This November 11th episode is a 3-hour journey that opens up with the regular denunciation of the Illuminati and then proceeds to peel back that onion one century at a time, clawing back to that same time period that my own research always inevitably lands: the days of mankind’s ancient past, through the Noachian Deluge, and rolling on through the days of Nimrod and ancient Babylon.

The radio station is controlled by Corus Entertainment in Toronto, Canada and claims that Bell’s supposed “anti-Semitic” remarks were the cause of his show getting yanked off the air. Well, we’ve all heard the truthism: “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.” The thing is, I can’t see where Bell was reporting any fact other than those that anybody can easily find with 5 minutes’ worth of Internet research, even with a Google browser. Spaceman criticized secret societies, the Illuminati, the Catholics, the Protestants, the Muslims, the King James Version of the Bible, the Torah, the Koran, the American Founding Fathers, the Freemasons, the Statue of Liberty, the Merovingians … in other words, Spaceman is an Equal Opportunity Pisser-Off-er.

loading...

Sharing is caring!