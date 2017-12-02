KunstlerCast 297 — Yakking With David Collum of Cornell U as Markets Reach New All-time Highs (Podcast)
David Collum, an old friend of this podcast, is the Betty R. Miller Professor of Chemistry at Cornell University, but he may be better known these days as a wicked funny commentator on the economy and financial markets. He writes an annual end-of-year wrap-up and forecast, which I interrupted him working on when I hauled him over to Skype to yak about the current situation. There’s some weird Skype background noise at a couple of places in the recording. It doesn’t last more than a minute or two, so hang in there. Kinda sounds like the Exorcist tuning up a couple of demons-from-Hell in an elevator shaft. There are apparently strange forces in the Skype-o-verse.