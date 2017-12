Keiser Report: Will Bitcoin Revive Gold as Global Money? Video – RT

In this episode of the Keiser Report from The Durham hotel in North Carolina, Max and Stacy discuss the gold fund joining the bitcoin frenzy now that gold bugs understand, “Bitcoin is paving the way for the reintroduction of gold as global money.” In the second half, Max interviews Jameson Lopp about the latest with bitcoin markets.



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!