Judicial Watch Releases New Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Docs – FBI Fiercely Worked to Hide Meeting From Public by Cristina Laila

President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton taunted the Deep State Tuesday when he announced ‘the cover-up begins to end’ as new Clinton-Lynch tarmac docs are set to be released Thursday.

The FBI was stalling the release of the documents all day.

Judicial Watch just released 29 pages of Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting docs which were previously withheld by the Justice Department.

The FBI wasn’t even concerned about the scandalous meeting, all they cared about was hiding the details from the public!

Judicial Watch today released 29 pages of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) documents related to the June 27, 2016, tarmac meeting between former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton. The documents show that FBI officials were more concerned about leaks than the actual meeting itself. The new documents also show that then-FBI Director Comey seemed to learn of the meeting from news reports. The new FBI documents show FBI officials were concerned about a leak that Bill Clinton delayed his aircraft taking off in order to “maneuver” a meeting with the attorney general. The resulting story in the Observer is seemingly confirmed and causes a flurry of emails about the source of the article. FBI official(s) write “we need to find that guy” and that the Phoenix FBI office was contacted “in an attempt to stem any further damage.” Another FBI official, working on AG Lynch’s security detail, suggests instituting non-disclosure agreements. The names of the emails authors are redacted. There are no documents showing concern about the meeting itself.

President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton had this to say about the new documents:

“These new FBI documents show the FBI was more concerned about a whistleblower who told the truth about the infamous Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting than the scandalous meeting itself. The documents show the FBI worked to make sure no more details of the meeting would be revealed to the American people. No wonder the FBI didn’t turn these documents over until Judicial Watch caught the agency red-handed hiding them. These new documents confirm the urgent need to reopen the Clinton email scandal and criminally investigate the resulting Obama FBI/DOJ sham investigation.”

