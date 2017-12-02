Gold Sales Plummet Amidst Weak Dollar, 2018 Bullish Gold – Oil UP, Ripple XRP Video – Junius Maltby

Amidst falling dollar index and rising oil prices, gold is trying to rise, yet sales continue to plummet with silver trading sideways and not performing at all. U.S. markets are on a bull run with a decline likely in sight. Will money flow into crypto during this next contraction? How will metals react? Ripple XRP is a choice not many may have heard of yet, although it is a promising crypto on the radar of people I trust.



Video Source

