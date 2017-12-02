FBI Hid The Truth of the Clinton Tarmac Meeting Video – Bill Still

The FBI did everything possible to cover up a secret meeting between Bill Clinton and Attorney General Loretta Lynch on June 27, 2016 on the tarmac of the Phoenix airport just 6 days before now disgraced James Comey cleared Hillary Clinton of charges in her email scandal investigation.

Judicial Watch filed Freedom of Information Act on the matter and the FBI and Justice Department lied initially claiming there were no records. However, after other DOJ documents revealed that documents did exist, the FBI suddenly agreed to release the documents.

The 29-page document shows emails between top FBI officials trying to determine the identity of an unnamed “security source” who was present on Lynch’s plane. One email instructs 22 FBI agents to search out the source who was then rumored to be a Phoenix police officer who helped with the motorcycle escort that would take Lynch from the airport.



Later emails reveal that the FBI aimed to punish and silence the officer, stating:

“We need to find that guy and bring him or her before a supervisor…”

and make them sign a non-disclosure agreement.

This police source said the meeting did not last the reported 20 minutes, but close to an hour:

“They seem to think its somehow connected to the Benghazi report released today.”

The Benghazi report release then sparked investigations into then Secretary of State Clinton’s emails.

Judicial Watch’s President, Tom Fitton, said in a release that:

“The FBI was more concerned about a whistleblower ho told the truth about the infamous Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting than the [contents of the] scandalous meeting itself.”

“The documents show the FBI worked to make sure no more details of the meeting would be revealed to the American people.

