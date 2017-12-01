‘A Trail Of Death’ – Shocking Number Of PedoGate Investigators And Observers Have Died By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

In this final part in our three-part series, as we have discussed the Sex Panic of 2017, the sudden interest on the part of the MSM to expose sexual harassers in Hollywood, major media outlets and the political establishment, after over a decade of helping them cover-up these scandals, yet refusing to report on the rampant pedophilia and sexual child abuse occurring in some of these same fields, we ran across a shocking number of deaths of people that spoke of, reported on and/or were investigating pedophiles, sexual child abuse and child sex trafficking rings, which turned what was supposed to be a two-part series into three parts.

(Part One) ‘Worst Yet To Come’ – They Are Dropping Like Flies As Planned Take Down Of The ‘Elite’ Garners Fresh Blood

(Part Two) Sex Scandal Sacrifices Are Low Level Rats Being Thrown To The Wolves To Cover Up PedoGate

A TRAIL OF DEATH……

Andrew Breitbart: Usually a piece like this would be done according to a time line, but since Andrew Breitbart is perhaps one of the most well-known names in Independent Media, we will start with his death, which occurred on March 1, 2012. The official cause of death was listed as Heart failure due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. He was 43 years old when he passed.

In February 2011, Breitbart went after Planned Parenthood claiming they were involved in a “underage sex slave operation,” while going after a number of people and organizations that were defending Planned Parenthood. In that series of tweets, Breitbart highlighted former chief of staff to Bill Clinton and Counselor to Barack Obama, John Podesta, who later became chairman of the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign, two times and referenced “Team Podesta” once.

His February 2, 2011 tweet said “Early on did John Podesta imagine his baby @mmfa would be covering up for underage sex slave ops & H8 crimes against blacks?” On February 3, 2017, Breitbart tweeted “How many Planned Parenthood’s aiding pimp’s underage sex slave operation will @ericboehlert, @mmfa & Team Podesta defend?.” His February 4, 2011 tweet stated “How prog-guru John Podesta isn’t household name as world class underage sex slave op cover-upperer defending unspeakable dregs escapes me.”

In 2010, Breitbart directly went after John Podesta by name, asking him “What’s in your closet, John Podesta? Big Podesta? Big Soros? Do you want us to play these games? Because we’re playing to win.” (A Breitbart video clip of that seen below, language warning)

The Podesta references were very interesting as some of the emails released by Wikileaks during the 2016 Presidential campaign, sent out to adults, referenced a pool party, specifically highlighting that children would be swimming, aged 11, 9, and 7, “so you’ll have some further entertainment.” While some claimed those were innocent references, other saw it as another weird example of things found in the Wikileaks Podesta email leak.

Mr Podesta also owns the Podesta Group with his brother Tony, a man well known for his disturbing “art,” including works by Serbian artist Biljana Djurdjevic, whose work is described as “realistic paintings of terrified beaten/bound children and also dead kids,” as well as his art manager’s “blatantly pedophilic material.”

I am not going to get into the “spirit cooking” tie to the Podesta’s or the whole PizzaGate issue, but more on both of those can be found here and here.

Michael Cormier: A technician at the LA County Coroner’s office who oversaw the Andrew Breitbart autopsy died on April 20, 2017, of arsenic poisoning, the same day Breitbart’s preliminary autopsy report was released.

His death remains unsolved, but his brother Ed Cormier, left a message on his YouTube channel in 2016, in response to someone asking for word on his brothers death, where he stated “Thank you Linda. My brothers’ death still remains an open case. Everyone I know that has begun to look into his case, quickly backs off. Including a lawyer who offered to look into the case and review the facts to an x FBI from LA. I believe they backed off because of fear… The Lawyer looking into it made the statement that ” this goes deeper than anyone realizes”…It is very suspicious Linda…You would be amazed at what has taken place with in LAPD North Hollywood division as well as the LA County Coroners office.Our family is looking for someone we can trust to help us determine what happened to our dear brother..”

