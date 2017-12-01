Why You Should Be Scared Silly About A Nuclear Winter by: Kathy Bernier – Off the Grid News

Maybe you’ve heard people say they’d like to see North Korea wiped off the face of the map. Maybe you’ve even said it yourself. You might agree with Americans who think Kim Jong-un should be taught a lesson by way of American nuclear firepower.

Perhaps you agree with those who feel, for any one of myriad possible reasons, that the immediate loss of life—on the Korean peninsula and among its neighbors—is not enough of a deterrent to the idea of unleashing nuclear weapons on North Korea. You may or may not be right, but I am not here to argue that point with you today.

Instead, I would like us to consider the possibility of nuclear winter. This is the term used to describe the earth’s atmosphere being shrouded in a heavy layer of smoke, limiting the sun’s rays and cooling the planet significantly—or worse, causing the sun to be blocked out entirely. Nuclear winter is mostly theoretical, predicted by scientists and computer models as something that could happen under certain conditions. These conditions include extreme amounts of industrial smog, massive fires, volcanoes and nuclear detonation.

I admit that I have not given the concept of nuclear winter much thought before now. It’s an idea that was around in the latter decades of the 20th century and has not gotten much attention since then. Or, at least, it hasn’t gotten much of my attention. But I heard a radio show recently that examined the possibility, likelihood and repercussions of what could happen in the event of a nuclear conflict, and it frankly scared the heck out of me.

Sun-Blocking Clouds

The idea of nuclear winter takes the concern for people living on a distant continent and transports it to my own backyard. Nuclear winter would, at the very least, have widespread impacts on agriculture, causing extensive famine. And in today’s global market, even if you and I are not directly affected by sun-blocking clouds, we will still feel its effects.

