NK Missiles Can Hit DC, Record Stock Market Again, Bitcoin Bubble?

North Korea had another very successful missile test. This time it went 10 times higher than the international space station. Secretary of Defense James Mattis says this proves North Korean ballistic missiles can now reach Washington or anywhere else in the world. President Trump was quoted as saying “We’ll take care of it,” but didn’t explain what he meant. Trump also said of the North Korean Missile launch, “It is a situation that we will handle.” UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was blunter and said, “If war comes, make no mistake, the North Korean regime will be utterly destroyed.” At the very least, more sanctions are coming for North Korea.

The stock markets set new record all-time highs—again. This time it was on the news that Senator John McCain said he was going to vote for the GOP tax cut package. You remember during the partial repeal of Obama Care, McCain was the vote that killed the deal. Meanwhile, all is not a rosy picture, and many are warning that valuations are high and the yield curve is signaling recession. One of those people doing the warning was none other than outgoing Fed Head Janet Yellen.

