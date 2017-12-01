Investors Need to “Wake up and Realize That We’re Out of Copper”… by Justin Spittler – Casey Research

“The handwriting is on the wall…

“For those of you who deny this phenomenon, you’re going to miss this massive disruption opening soon at a theatre near you.”

Robert Friedland said this at the Sprott Natural Resource Symposium in Vancouver in July.

He was talking about electric vehicles (EVs)… and how they’ll spark the next great commodity bull market.

If you read yesterday’s Dispatch, you know that it pays to listen to Friedland. He’s a living legend in the resource sector.

Over the years, he’s founded several successful mining companies…and made billions for himself and his investors.

And like me, Friedland thinks EVs are about to change the auto industry forever…and send copper prices through the roof.

That’s because the EV revolution will require enormous amounts of copper. There’s just one problem.

• The world doesn’t have that much copper…

You see, many experts believe that global copper production will need to double in the years ahead to supply the EV revolution.

But Friedland says that “ain’t gonna happen” unless the price of copper soars. In other words, he sees a major supply crunch on the horizon.

He had this to say in August:

We don’t have enough copper being discovered to meet future copper demand. We need much higher copper prices to stimulate the painful enterprise of exploration, development and production. We’re just getting on the edge of a very steep ski slope and looking down over the edge.

By 2021, Friedland says the world will “wake up and realize that we’re out of copper at a reasonable price.”

Most investors haven’t considered this possibility. And why would they?

It’s not like copper’s a rare earth metal. It’s used in everything from plumbing, to wiring, to electric motors.

How could we possibly be running out of it?

Simple.

• There haven’t been any major copper discoveries in two decades…

Since then, miners have been bleeding the best deposits dry.

This has been especially true lately. And that’s because the price of copper fell off a cliff a few years ago.

Just look at this chart of copper. You can see that it fell more than 50% between 2011 and 2016.

