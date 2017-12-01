“Gold & Silver are the Cheapest Assets in the World” | Bill Murphy Video – Silver Report

With Bitcoin soaring above $10,000, the stock market making new highs, and gold and silver crashing, Bill Murphy comes on SD Metals & Markets to discuss this unprecedented week in the markets.

Murphy stresses precious metals have become extremely undervalued. Gold and silver are the cheapest they’ve ever been relative to other assets, he says.

Today, Bitcoin is $10,000. But tomorrow, that could be gold’s price. SDBullion’s James Anderson say Bitcoin’s spectacular rise makes $10,000 gold more believable.

Murphy discusses Bank for International Settlements data that shows further evidence of gold price rigging.

In the short run, both Murphy and Anderson see the gold market is looking stronger than silver.



Video Source

