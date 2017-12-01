As First Reported On The CSS, Bundy Men Ordered Released-Much More Coming by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

My email “blew up” last night with the revelation that the Bundy’s are going to be released. Many in the Independent Media, such as Debra Cochran the host of the Blog Talk radio show Spread-the-Word when she stated the following:

How did you know a DAY BEFORE…that the Bundy’s would be released? They didn’t even know!

She’s right, the Bundys’ did not know, but key members of the FBI did.

An FBI Agent Told Me So…

Any media type that works in the business for very long will not last if they do not protect their sources.

I had the information on the pending release of the Bundy’s almost 72 hours before it happened. I was not permitted to provide the source, or affiliated agency, of the information at that time. I was told by my source to find confirming information, elsewhere, but the release was imminent. When I was unable to fully validate the release in the Independent Media, I published the affirmative statement that the Bnndy’s will be released. My first report, published on my Youtube Channel, I reported the story as something that was imminent and confirmed. That was because I believed I was getting solid backup for what the FBI agent told me. Here was original report which was filed on Youtube on November 27, 2017 at 8pm Mountain:

The following email is a sample of the communications I am receiving after the announced intention to release the Bundy’s and the firestorm of criticsm that followed when the release did not happen on the first days of the report.

Dave, I owe you an apology! My goodness you were reporting on the Bundy’s being released from prison before it happened. No one else knew till today. I am so sorry I did not believe you! I hope you get my message. Very good work! I follow the Bundy’s closely and the family seemed to be surprised of this too. Anyway it is great news! Thank you and I will not doubt you again! Karen H.

Some on my YouTube channel viciously attacked me when the release did not come that day (11/27) and I never said what day they were going to be released and even my source did not know the day. Now we all know the truth. My FBI source, of which I can now anonymously reference, was correct. The Bundy’s are soon to be free. Although Cliven Bundy has chosen to remain in jail until all of the accused are freed. I am not surprised because all of the Bundy’s have the highest amount of integrity.

Here is the confirming report to the release of the Bundy men.

From the LA Times:

…whose standoff with federal officials made him a darling of the anti-government movement, can now remain free on bond as his trial on felony weapons and conspiracy charges continues. Bundy says no thanks. After U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro granted the order to release him Wednesday, The 71-year-old rancher promptly refused it. He’d rather stay in jail, said John Lamb, a Bundy supporter, until he and his fellow defendants are exonerated and free men. It was the latest odd twist in the 3-week-old trial of Bundy, two of his sons — Ammon and Ryan Bundy — and Ryan Payne in federal court in Las Vegas. The request to allow the men to post bail came from Bundy attorneys. Last month Navarro agree to let Ryan Bundy, who is representing himself in court, out of jail on pretrial release. Cliven Bundy’s stay in jail could last for months, however, as jurors have been told to expect the trial to extend into early next year. Lamb called the judge’s decision “exciting news.” “It was a victory in the right direction,” he said. Ammon Bundy will be released Thursday at about 9 a.m. Payne’s release will be within the next few days. One of Ammon Bundy’s attorneys, Morgan Philpot, said his client was “a little shocked” at the judge’s ruling.

How Did Bundy’s Attorney Not Know?

How did Morgan Philpot, the Bundy’s attorney, not know about the impending release and I did? The release of the Bundy’s had no relationship to their legal defense. The release of the Bundy’s was orchestrated by trusted people working in the DOJ. Let’s just say they have some perceived dirt on Judge Navarro, a friend and fellow”elbow rubber” with globalist Senator, Harry Reid.

One has to be cognizant of the fact that this judge was not allowing the Bundy’s to use the Constitution as their defense in justifying their defiance against the BLM and the Federal government as a whole. And now she releases the Bundy’s? What changed?

Let’s just say that Navarro was legally targeted, subsequently compromied and is attempting to stay one step ahead of the burning bridge. I am not permitted to list the specific allegations against the judge because they could still come into play if the DOJ were to prosecute. Let’s just say there is criminal behavior and then there is the facilitation of criminal behavior resulting from malfeasance of office. This much I am permitted to say at this time.

To my friend, talk show host Randy Yarbrough, you were really close to the truth and you are to be commended for getting that close without the benefit of inside information. I am sorry that could not tell my closest associates what I knew on 11/27 and I offer my public apology. However, my word is my bond.

The Deep State Is Not Dead but They Are In Critical Condition

If the Bundy’s had remained under prosecution, very damaging information would have come to light courtesy of the several FBI agents who have a conscience. Some of these FBI agents are now former agents who resigned when Comey refused to prosecute Hillary over the emails. They should be reinstated. From this event, I learned how many enemies of the Deep State actually work in government.

The real story here, as joyous as the event is, does not have to do with the release of the Bundy’s, it is has to do with what is coming next.

Conclusion

The behind the scenes neutering of Judge Navarro, resulting in the release of the Bundy’s, was only phase one. Phase two is already underway. Phase two has to do with the Deep State response to the impending release of the Bundy’s. The Deep State is planning massive civil unrest so that the country cannot enjoy the perceived victory over tyranny. Some National Guard Units are going on alert by Friday. I have to wait for more information reaches me, before I publish more on the Bundy release fallout. However, we looking at total chaos in this country. The pieces are falling into place (eg McCains changing injuries, Hillary’s boot, the facial bruises of Harry Reid et al, etc). Did I say the civil war already started. This is only Part One.

Source Link – The Common Sense Show

loading...

Sharing is caring!