Central Banks Warn Crypto’s Could “Pose Serious Financial Stability” Problems (Video)
US manufacturing declines once again, the bounce is over. The central banks created bubbles and we are now on a bubble watch. Russia plans to issue yuan bonds for the very first time. Bank of England warns that if they keep printing money they will end up like Venezuela. The central banks are just signalled they are worried about cyrpto-currencies. They think if cyrpto’s continue to grow they will pose a risk the financial system.