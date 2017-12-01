Bill Murphy & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. Podcast – Radio GoldSeek

According to Bill Murphy of GATA.org , in the last four years the gold cartel has dropped tons of precious metals on the market following Thanksgiving.

Nevertheless, the overall market mechanics remain bullish amid solid physical bullion sales.

Bill Murphy has a slightly different vantage point, noting that investors have finally capitulated, by tossing out their valuable gold investments.

The net result presents a remarkable value opportunity for precious metals investors.

The Fed chief Jerome Powell will likely follow the previous Fed Chairwoman’s lead, with a slightly more dovish slant, raising rates at the Dec.

FOMC meeting and once more next year, to the benefit of the PMs bulls.

Bill Murphy note that on a relative basis, “… gold and silver are by far the cheapest assets on the planet…”

A recent article form Sprott Asset Management supports the thesis, noting that gold has outperformed even the S&P 500.

Recent comments from the CPM Group corroborate the notion; silver could soar to nearly $40 in 2018 on “… tight supply/demand conditions.”