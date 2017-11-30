So… You’ve Decided to Collect New Orleans Gold Coins By Doug Winter – Coin Week

Gold coins were made at the New Orleans Mint from 1839 through 1909. A total of six denominations were made and these are as follows:

Gold Dollars (1849-1855) – A total of six issues were produced. Quarter Eagles (1839-1857) – A total of 14 issues were produced. Three Dollars (1854) – A total of one issue was produced. Half Eagles (1840-1894 and 1909) – A total of 17 issues were produced. Eagles (1841-1860 and 1879-1906) – A total of 37 issues were produced. Double Eagles (1850-1861 and 1879) – A total of 13 issues were produced.

There are a grand total of 88 different issues struck. This includes major varieties such as the 1843-O Small Date and Large Date quarter eagles, the 1843-O Small Lettersand Large Letters half eagles, etc. These coins range from common to very rare and run the gamut in terms of price; literally from a few hundred dollars to over $250,000.

There are a number of ways to collect the gold coins from New Orleans. Given the prohibitive cost of assembling an 88-coin set (see below), most collectors either assemble a type set or they focus on a specific denomination and work to finish the date run.

We are going to look at the more obvious way to collect New Orleans gold and also touch on some more obscure ways. But before we do this, let’s take a quick overview of the New Orleans gold market as of the end of 2017.

In my personal experience, I find New Orleans gold coins to be more popular with collectors than at any time in my long career as a professional numismatist. They are clearly more popular than Charlotte and San Francisco coins, and nearly as popular as Dahlonega and Carson City issues. Prices have risen accordingly in some instances, especially for larger-sized coins such as No Motto Eagles and Type One Double Eagles.

Let’s take a look at collecting New Orleans gold as a type set. Here is a list of the 13 types which constitute a set:

Type One Gold Dollar (1849-1853) Type Two Gold Dollar (1855 only) Classic Head Quarter Eagle (1839 only) Liberty Head Quarter Eagle (1840-1857) Three Dollar Gold Piece (1854 only) Liberty Head Half Eagle, Small Letters Reverse without Motto (1840-1843) Liberty Head Half Eagle, Large Letters Reverse without Motto (1843-1857) Liberty Head Half Eagle with Motto (1892-1894) Indian Head Half Eagle (1909 only) Liberty Head Eagle without Motto (1841-1860) Liberty Head Eagle with Motto (1879-1906) Liberty Head Double Eagle Type One (1850-1861) Liberty Head Double Eagle Type Three (1879 only)

A quick perusal of this list shows that of the 13 major types, no less than five are distinct one-year issues. Any United States gold coin that has a one-year issue is bound to be popular, and these five coins are no exception. Luckily, four of the five are reasonably available in collector grades and the most challenging of these types is the 1879-O double eagle, of which just 2,325 were struck. A nice example of this popular Type Three date is going to cost in the $50,000-100,000 range and it will be (by far) the most expensive single coin in the 13-piece New Orleans type set.

