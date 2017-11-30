Surviving Martial Law By 4Patriots – LFB.org

Our Founding Fathers did everything in their power to make sure the United States government they were forming would stay small.

They had suffered from taxation without representation and many other injustices from the English government that continued to try to control them. So they were especially sensitive to make sure nothing like that ever happened in America.

But as we know, today our government just keeps getting larger and larger.

The last guy who lived in the White House for eight years dreamed of a government that would control everything… from what food we grow and eat to how we raise our children to what we can and cannot say both publicly and privately and much more.

It’s for Your Own Good… Yeah, Right!

One of the ways that big, oppressive governments control their populations is by occasionally establishing and enforcing martial law. It’s a great way to take away freedoms from people while justifying the action by saying it’s for everyone’s benefit.

In reality, it’s a legal way to set up a dictatorship.

Some people call conservatives paranoid when we talk about the possibility that our government will establish martial law in the future. But they completely ignore the signs pointing in that direction.

They look the other way when the Department of Homeland Security buys up billions of rounds of ammunition.

They don’t think twice about the government providing local police forces with thousands of armored fighting vehicles designed for the most extreme circumstances.

They don’t notice that the government sets up one program after another to spy on everything American citizens say and do, even in the “privacy” of their own homes.

And they certainly have no problem with the government singling out conservative organizations for harassment.

Patriots and Martial Law Don’t Mix

We have every right to fear and get angry about what is happening here. If you are a freedom-loving patriot, the last thing you want is the government invoking martial law.

We may be powerless to stop it from happening, but we should be prepared for it and determine in advance how we’re going to handle it.

So let’s take a look at what martial law is and what our options are once it is established.

Martial law involves the military taking over governmental functions with an aim at restoring stability.

