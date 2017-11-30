Sex Scandal Sacrifices Are Low Level Rats Being Thrown To The Wolves To Cover Up PedoGate by Susan Duclos – All News Pipeline

This is the second part of a three-part series, where we are seeing high profile names from the media industry, Hollywood, and the establishment political world engulfed in massive sex scandals. The headlines are dominating the news with each new revolting revelation and firing, and while the exposing of systematic sexual abuses in industries that have for so long claimed “moral superiority,” is far overdue, one has to wonder why now?

LOW LEVEL RATS BEING THROWN TO THE WOLVES TO COVERUP THE REAL ISSUE – PEDOGATE

In 2004 the New York Times killed a Harvey Weinstein story that would have exposed the rampant sexual abuse problem in Hollywood. While there is no doubt that looking at the specific industries and people being engulfed in these sex scandals, we are watching a planned take down of the liberal elite, the main question is why the MSM is going along with it? Weinstein being the domino that fell which in turn started knocking down all the other dominoes, yet the NYT didn’t expose the Weinstein’s sexual abuses until 13 years later, in 2017, so we know the media has no problem covering up crimes unless it becomes convenient to expose them, or unless they want the public focus on one issue to cover up another.

Let me offer up an example. Decades after covering up for Bill Clinton’s sexual abuse scandals, all of a sudden Democratic and liberal media outlets are willing to acknowledge them, giving mea culpas, saying it is time to deal with his sexual escapades and the number of women that accused him of sexual misconduct and rape, yet while everyone is hailing this as a watershed moment, what those same liberals refuse to acknowledge and what those liberal media outlets refuse to report on, is his 26 trips aboard the “Lolita Express.”

The Lolita Express is the name given to a private jet owned by Jeffrey Epstein, who used it to fly various friends like Bill Clinton and other high profile names, from “royal figures, heads of state, celebrities and fellow billionaires,” to a pleasure resort known as “Orgy Island” where he employed underage sex slaves.

Epstein, who counts among his pals royal figures, heads of state, celebrities and fellow billionaires, spent 13 months in prison and home detention for solicitation and procurement of minors for prostitution. He allegedly had a team of traffickers who procured girls as young as 12 to service his friends on “Orgy Island,” an estate on Epstein’s 72-acre island, called Little St. James, in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A quote from a Fox News 2016 article, by Conchita Sarnoff, of the Washington, D.C. based non-profit Alliance to Rescue Victims of Trafficking, and author of a book on the Epstein case called “TrafficKing,” says it all, when she states “Bill Clinton … associated with a man like Jeffrey Epstein, who everyone in New York, certainly within his inner circles, knew was a pedophile.”

Everybody knew, the same refrain we are hearing now from celebrities in Hollywood about Harvey Weinstein, but Weinstein sexually abused women, not children, so he is a “low level rat,” that people are willing to toss to the wolves to avoid dealing with an even more disgusting issue among the rich, the famous, the world leaders, the upper echelon of society…. pedophilia and PedoGate.

So yeah, they will toss Bill Clinton under the bus now over old sexual abuse allegations from women, but they won’t address the fact that he was a frequent visitor to an “Orgy Island” where underage girls, as young as 12 years old, were being kept and used as sex slaves, despite the fact that former secret service agent Dan Bongino has recently threatened to expose new details about Bill Clinton’s “Lolita Express” trips.

They are protecting the bigger secret of PedoGate by focusing on the sex scandals that involve women, not children.

Related: SICK: Let’s Revisit The Podesta Penchant For Pedophilic, Cannibalistic, And Satanic Art

Here is another example. Hollywood’s #MeToo mob are sacrificing their low level rats, because “sexual harassment” allegations are all the rage, yet these same indignant women constantly using the #MeToo tag, have long ignored people like Corey Feldman that has been screaming from the rooftops about pedophilia and abuse of child actors in Hollywood. Feldman has pled with celebrities to stand with him, is in fear for his life because he is trying to expose them, but all the air in the room is being sucked up into the sexual harassment allegations, as they ignore the child abuse and PedoGate problem among the rich and the famous.

