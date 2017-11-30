Repairing immunity – The key to healing by: Jonathan Landsman – Natural News

The rise of “superbugs” – antibiotic-resistant microbes such as MRSA – has been labeled a public health crisis by the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, healthcare costs continue to rise – while chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cancer and autoimmune disorders increase – at an alarming rate. Clearly, Western medicine has failed at addressing these issues.

But, according to a well-known leader in the field of integrative medicine, Russell Jaffe, MD, PhD, CCN, the solution is quite simple. Strong immunity, says Dr. Jaffe, is the best defense against any disease condition – and the ‘key to healing’ and optimal health.

Discover the best ways to evaluate and improve your immunity. On the next NaturalHealth365 Talk Hour, Jonathan Landsman and award-winning scientist Dr. Russell Jaffe talk about a drug-free, evidence-based natural protocol for repairing weakened, overburdened immune system function and restoring health. If you are concerned about the daily threats to your life from environmental toxins – especially if you suffer with an autoimmune condition, diet hypersensitivities or any other chronic disease – you won’t want to miss this life-changing program.

To hear this FREE show – visit https://www.naturalhealth365.com and enter your email address for show details.

The ‘alkaline state’ supports immunity and the ability to avoid serious health problems

The body seeks to maintain a slightly alkaline pH of 7.35 in the bloodstream, reports Dr. Jaffe. Even a small move towards a more acidic state makes us vulnerable to disease.

In fact, Dr. Jaffe maintains that acidity triggers a startling range of chronic diseases – including autoimmune disorders, premature aging, heart disease, obesity, osteoporosis and kidney disease. High blood pressure, hormone imbalances, joint pain, and yeast and fungal overgrowth are also attributable to acidity.

Of course, the ‘Standard American Diet’ – featuring excessive quantities of processed foods, conventionally-raised meat, dairy and eggs, white sugar, soda, coffee and tea, along with alcohol and artificial sweeteners – make the body more acidic.

The answer, says Dr. Jaffe, is to follow the “Alkaline Way,” a diet high in what he calls the “life-ly foods” – loaded with fresh (organic) foods that promote deep immune system healing by creating a healthy state of alkalinity.

Benefits of a more alkaline body pH include reduced risk of infections and illness time; improved digestion and nutrient absorption; more restful sleep and better resistance to yeast overgrowth and parasitic infestation. Other bonuses include enhanced motivation, inspiration and emotional well-being.

To learn more about how to uncover immune system problems and how to fix them – don’t miss the next NaturalHealth365 Talk Hour with Jonathan Landsman and Dr. Russell Jaffe.

To hear this FREE show – visit https://www.naturalhealth365.com and enter your email address for show details.

Wheat is linked with autoimmune problems – but tasty alternatives exist

For many, wheat is a cause of allergic and hypersensitive reactions. The proteins in wheat are gut irritants that can cause inflammation and contribute to intestinal permeability – a dangerous condition that allows toxins and particles of undigested food to enter the bloodstream.

Although celiac disease is the extreme form of wheat intolerance, it is possible to suffer adverse reactions from wheat without having the condition. Many people with non-celiac gluten sensitivity have autoimmune markers in their blood – suggesting that wheat can cause autoimmune problems even when no celiac disease exists.

No doubt, for many people, wheat can be hard to avoid. It’s found in a dizzying array of breads, pastas and commercial baked goods, and may also “sneak in” under cover of various names — such as durum, enriched white flour, unbleached white flour, semolina, bulgur wheat, vegetable starch and modified food starch.

However, Dr. Jaffe notes that good wheat substitutes are abundant – and include satisfyingly-filling vegetables such as parsnip and spaghetti squash.

If you are in doubt as to what you can safely eat, Dr. Jaffe recommends an LRA (lymphocyte response assay) by the ELISA/ACT test to identify which specific grains you should avoid. On the next NaturalHealth365 Talk Hour, Dr. Jaffe will reveal his comprehensive plan for improving immune function. Don’t miss it!

Discover a safe and effective way to improve immunity and protect your health – Sun. Dec. 3

This week’s guest: Russell Jaffe, MD, PhD, CCN – a leader in the field of integrative medicine

Dr. Russell Jaffe, physician, researcher, author and lecturer, is the founder of the Health Studies Collegium – an organization focusing on sustainable solutions to global health needs – and PERQUE Integrative Health, an institute offering integrative solutions to health conditions. He received his B.S., M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from the Boston University School of Medicine in 1972 and completed his residency training in clinical chemistry at the National Institutes of Health.

Board certified in clinical pathology and chemical pathology, Dr. Jaffe currently serves on the American Board of Clinical Metal Toxicology, and has received the Merck, Sharp and Dohm Excellence in Research Award. He is the author of over 100 scientific articles on functional and nutritional immunology treatment guidelines for autoimmune diseases. For over 30 years, Dr. Jaffe has advocated for a system that treats people, not diagnoses, and seeks to presents solutions in a system currently dominated by reliance on pharmaceutical medications and symptom suppression.

To hear this FREE show – visit https://www.naturalhealth365.com and enter your email address for show details.

Learn More – Natural News

loading...

Sharing is caring!