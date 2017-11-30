PURGING THE PEDO PLAGUE & SAVING SOCIETY — Sarah Westall Video – SGTReport

It has never been more obvious that the United States – and countries around the world – have a pedo problem. But worse than that, it’s a human trafficking problem, a multi-billion dollar dark state BUSINESS that Representative Steve Scalise warned us about before an assassination attempt was made on his life. Sarah Westall joins me to discuss it – and how “what we do to our children, we do to our society”.



