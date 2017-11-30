Low Cost Gold in the Age of QE, AI, Trump and War by Mark O’Byrne – GoldCore

Stephen Flood, CEO of GoldCore presentation (28 minutes) was well received at the conference which is a strategic mining and investment conference for leaders in the mining and investment sectors, bringing together attendees from 20 countries.

– A bullion dealers view on ‘What will drive the markets in 2018?’

– QE, inflation, Fed rates, debt bomb, China, populism, EU cohesion, Brexit, digital disruption, cashless society, demographics, Trump (war), Artificial intelligence (AI)

– Solve global debt crisis with humongous amount of debt!?

– Inflation – U.S. health insurance has increased 13% per annum since

– How Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the “big one,” likely be massively disruptive

– Trump: ‘No respect, no capacity, no strategy’

– Brexit and EU – ‘Poor outlook’ for Europe and euro doomed?

– “We are getting older and getting fatter” … “less useful & less fair”

– “We live in uncertain times … there is no map”

– Gold’s excellent c.10% per annum performance over long term (see table)

– Low cost gold = Low “utility” gold

– Avoid “single point of failure”

