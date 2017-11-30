GOVERNMENT DOCUMENT BEARING HILLARY CLINTON’S SIGNATURE PROVES US-RUSSIAN FEDERATION URANIUM DEAL OCCURRED by Shepard Ambellas – Intellihub

WASHINGTON (INTELLIHUB) — A twelve-page “protocol agreement” between the governments of the United States and Russia concerning the “management and disposition of plutonium” bears former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s signature and dovetails several other agreements made in August and September of 2000.

Under Article 7, which can be found on page 5 of the agreement, it is clear that Rosatom (a Canadian proxy) is involved, as I reported in the Jan. 23, 2016, article titled “Clinton Foundation took massive payoffs, promised Hammond Ranch and other publicly owned lands to Russians along with one-fifth of our uranium ore” when I broke all of this wide open.

Article 7 in the protocol agreement reads:

In paragraph 1 of Article XI, replace the words “Ministry of the Russian Federation for Atomic Energy” with the words “State Corporation for Atomic Energy ‘Rosatom’”

You can clearly see how important such an adjustment was for the creators of the agreement as they took great care to change the “Ministry of the Russian Federation for Atomic Energy” to the Canadian proxy.

The agreement was signed by the Madam Secretary herself and was signed by a representative for the Government of the Russian Federation.

