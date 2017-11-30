‘Gold is in a Bear Leg..with an $1800 Target’ the Soren K. Group on marketslant.com from ZeroHedge

Moor Report Summary:

If the title confuses you, do not be fooled. There is a short term outlook, that can change from day to day, an intermediate outlook that can change week to week, and a long term one. This changes month to month And they are not contradictory.

Short Term – refers to daily outlooks here. It is choppy with repeated failures to pierce $1300. This calls for trading counter trend with a downward bias intraday Sell rallies, buy dips…. in that order.

Intermediate Term- We do not like trading week to week and have no feel for this time frame. To us, if the short term makes money, then take it home and see if it continues intermediate term.

Long Term- Buy it, buy it again, and keep buying it unleveraged with money you do not need for current cash flow or expenses; and hold it for 12 to 18 months with a target of $1700 plus. The only thing to consider is if you buy more on any dip above $1245 (Fund Finder level) then $1229 (Moor Level) and $1192, (from VBS). Then decide if you add on a break above $1338. The macro is lined up. We seek the micro to start the ball rolling to add or pare positions.

Slow Rally Kills Shorts

We are in a limbo area right now, where a short term bull leg is triggered with a decisive penetration above $1294.50. And any settlement below $1292.20 is a short term bear leg. Accumulators buy while shorters seek weakness to push lower. Physical accumulators do not chase. It is the shorts who will ignite this if it is to accelerate to the upside. We’d prefer a slow melt up to $1338 so no hot money buys, and shorts can delude themselves

Michael’s analysis echoes what we see longer term. Specifically, in 9-12 months he sees an upward move bringing us to $1400 minimum, and over $1800 maximum. This all happens as long as the market withstands any pressure down to $1229.

Our own analysis remains unviolated adn fully intact. Funds are buying dips above the 12 month moving average, Volatility in the short term is starting to percolate, and long term volatility is flatlining. The low long term volatility implies the next move in Gold is not to be faded if accompanied by newly expanding long term volatility.

Simply put:

SKG Fund Finder: Patient Long above the 12 month MA with a sell stop on a monthly settlement below $1245 Moor Analytics: Traditional Analysis says a long bias is in order with the ability to swing trade in either direction as described in the levels below Echobay’s VBS Macro: Explosive volatility on a move above $1338 or below $1192 in either direction. implying a $200 move in either direction if triggered

SKG Fund Finder – the 12 month MA said to buy in July/August on a settlement above the yellow line. Our refinement says now is when to buy based on line slope and risk /reward

Moor Analytics Weekly

GC (G)

On a short-term basis:

I cautioned that an area of possible exhaustion for the move up from 12628 came in at 13077-81. We rejected $43.9 from this, but this is now on hold. The trade above 12896 (-1 tic (10 cents) per/hour) put us above a small formation that projects this upward $5.5 minimum, $14.5 (+) maximum. We have seen $9.4 of this so far. This will come in at 12881 (-1 tic (10 cents) per/hour starting at 6:00pm). If we break back below, look for profit taking to come in. The trade above 12925 brought in $6.5 of the strength warned about above before rolling over. Decent trade below 12792 (+.3 of a tic (3 cents) per/hour starting at 6:00pm) will project this downward $20 minimum, $24 (+) maximum; but if we break below here decently and back above decently, look for decent short covering to come in. A maintained gap lower tomorrow will leave a short term bearish reversal intact above that will warn of decent pressure, likely for days. Trade above 12990 is a sign of renewed strength.

